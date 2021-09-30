Dave Grohl Shares How Nirvana Survived On Less Than A Dollar A Day While Writing Nevermind
Dave Grohl has opened up about how he and his Nirvana bandmates lived off less than a dollar a day while writing their second studio album, Nevermind.
Being notably more polished than their debut 1989 album, Bleached, Nevermind was a huge commercial success and catapulted Nirvana to stratospheric success.
Launched in 1991, Nevermind marked a significant turning point in the history of American rock music, bringing Seattle grunge right to the forefront of mainstream popular culture. It also saw the bandmates’ net worth rise considerably.
At the time of his tragic death in 1994, frontman Kurt Cobain had amassed a fortune of around $50 million, with his estate worth approximately $450 million by 2014, as per CNBC.
However, before the release of Nevermind, Cobain and his bandmates were still very much under the radar, and their bank balances reflected this.
Looking back at this pivotal time during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, Grohl, who is now estimated to be worth around $320 million, recalled how they lived off gas station corndogs during the writing process, having no money for anything else.
Grohl, 52, revealed how there had been a gas station right across the street from the apartment he’d shared with Cobain, which had a ‘three for 99 cent corndog deal’.
He recalled:
We lived in a tiny apartment, I slept on the coach, Kurt slept in the room. We had no money so we didn’t have food, but we did have 99 cents a day.
And if you could manage to budget three corndogs in a 24 hour period, you could survive on that, and we did.
Although, despite the band’s limited funds, Grohl remarked that ‘what we really survived on was the music’.
