Dave Raps Boris Johnson Is 'A Real Racist' In Powerful BRITs Performance

Rapper Dave launched into an attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his performance at the BRIT Awards last night, February 18, branding the PM ‘a real racist’.

Taking to the stage with politically charged lyrics, Dave rapped about the state of Britain’s politics and criticised the government over the handling of the Grenfell Tower disaster, while highlighting how residents still need homes.

Dave also criticised the British tabloids’ treatment of Meghan Markle in comparison to how Kate Middleton was treated.

Check Dave’s performance here:

‘And if somebody hasn’t said it, equality is a right, it doesn’t deserve credit,’ he rapped, ‘If you don’t wanna get it, then you’re never gonna get it. How the news treats Kate versus how they’re treating Megan.

‘It is racist, whether or not it feels racist. The truth is our Prime Minister is a real racist.’

The grime artist then went on to pay tribute to London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt.

‘We never had the same background, culture, colour or past,’ he rapped. ‘But you devoted your life to giving others a chance – and for that I’m so taken aback.’

During Dave’s powerful and thought-provoking performance, words such as ‘Go Home’ and ‘Black’ flashed up on screens behind him, before calls for a more united country.

‘Equal opportunities, people under scrutiny, no more immunity, way less hatred,’ he said.

Following his performance, the 21-year-old became only the second act ever to win both Best Album at the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize for the same record. He follows in the footsteps of the Arctic Monkeys who won both accolades for their debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

BRITs viewers were also treated to performances from Billie Eilish, who took home Best International Female Solo Artist, and Lewis Capaldi, who won both Best New Artist and Best Single, for his hit Someone You Loved.

Accepting his award, Lewis joked:

Contrary to popular belief, [a lot of] people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on Love Island. But it’s actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago. I hope to God ITV don’t contact her to be on a reality dating show.

Harry Styles also performed after appearing on the red carpet wearing a black ribbon, which is believed to be a tribute to his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life on February 15.