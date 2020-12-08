David Bowie Coin Launched Into Space By Royal Mint RoyalMintUK/Twitter/PA Images

David Bowie is being honoured by the Royal Mint with a commemorative coin. However, this particular coin has had a unique launch, as it has been sent out into space.

It’s fair to say that David Bowie had a lot of songs that related to space, whether it’s Life On Mars, Space Oddity or even his last album Blackstar, and now the Royal Mint has honoured the musical legend with a space-bound coin.

Advert 10

The coin is the third in a commemorative Music Legend series that has included Queen and Elton John, but this is the first to be sent into space.

David Bowie coin space Royal Mint

The Mint, based in Llantrisant, sent the one-ounce silver proof coin up to an altitude of 35,656m. The coin was in space for 45 minutes before it returned to Earth and is now being used as a competition prize.

A unique pattern is on the mint and it is quintessentially Bowie, with a lightning bolt background that is synonymous with his Aladdin Sane album. The bolt has utilised the ‘latest innovative technology and manufacturing techniques’ to create a glitter effect. The image of Bowie that is the forefront of the coin is from an older era and shows the singer during his recording period in Berlin, Germany.

Advert 10

These coins will vary in price, with the cheapest being available for £3 and the most expensive setting coin collectors back £72,195.

david bowie PA Images

When David Bowie died in 2016 aged 69, he left behind countless fans, and many would be interested in picking up this special mint, particularly as the coin itself has been made with the legacy of Bowie in mind.

Clare Maclennan, who works for the Mint, explained the importance of the coin, telling BBC News:

Advert 10

In recognition of Bowie’s first hit single Space Oddity, we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion. David Bowie’s music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world.

This fitting tribute looks set to be a hit with fans, although only the most avid collectors will be able to purchase the expensive versions of the mint.