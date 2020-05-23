Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll Rethinks Relationship With Satan After Nearly Dying From Coronavirus Digital Tour Bus/YouTube

A heavy metal drummer has vowed to rethink his relationship with Satan after he almost died from coronavirus.

Will Carroll, from the band Death Angel, spent 12 days in California Pacific Medical Center, after testing positive for COVID-19. Carroll was in the intensive care unit, where he was placed into a coma and hooked up to a ventilator to help him breathe.

The 47-year-old rock star and his band had just kicked off their five-week-long tour in Copenhagen, before flying out to Italy where they were set to play in Milan in February.

However, their gig had to be cancelled as the Lombardy region had nearly 40 confirmed cases of the virus, and public events were quickly banned in a bid to curb the spread.

Death Angel continued to play 10 more shows across five different countries, before their final performance in Hanover, Germany, was cancelled.

However, when the band set off to make their way back to San Francisco, several of the musicians and crew began complaining of aches and pains, as well as exhaustion.

Speaking to Decibel, Carroll recalled:

Near the end of the tour, a couple of the guys were really sick. I must have caught it from them because the last three or four nights of the tour I knew I had it. I felt terrible. I knew it was the coronavirus. I get colds here and there but I had a fever and aching and this intense flu. I never get sick like that.

When he returned, Carroll’s fiancée said he went straight to bed and didn’t move for five whole days, but when he did awake he was struggling to breathe and had a soaring temperature.

During his stint in hospital, the drummer says his mind took him to some terrifying places, having some out-of-body experiences and even saying he took a trip to hell, saw Satan and believed he was being punished for his sins.

‘I went to hell and Satan was a woman and I was being punished for sloth. I was this giant obese Jabba the Hutt type creature. I was vomiting blood and kept on vomiting blood until I had a heart attack which is kind of weird because I had heart failure during my coma,’ he said.

Carroll continued:

I remember rising up from Hell and floating above my body and once I got into heaven it was horrifying there, too. It was like a Roman orgy and the angels were scarier than the demons. I shot back down to Earth and I was with some friends in a nightclub and I didn’t know why I was there. That’s the last thing I remember until I woke up. My first words to the nurse were ‘am I in hell?’ She just ignored it.

On recovery, Carroll discovered just how serious his illness had been, and he’s been in physical therapy to help with some of the coma-related muscle atrophy since he was released from hospital last month. In fact, Carroll was apparently the first person in that hospital to survive a COVID-19 coma.

Now, he’s vowing to live a healthier lifestyle, by not drinking alcohol or smoking weed – and his experiences have even changed his mindset, too.

‘I’m still going to listen to satanic metal, and I still love Deicide and bands like that,’ he explained. ‘As far as for my personal life and my experience of what I went through, I don’t think Satan’s quite as cool as I used to.’