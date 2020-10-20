Debbie Harry Announces Blondie Comeback Tour For 2021 PA Images/Chrysalis

Rock legend Debbie Henry has announced Blondie will heading to the UK for a comeback tour in 2021.

The 75-year-old revealed the band have been working on new music to play at a number of UK gigs, including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Despite the current lockdown putting a halt to most gigs here in the UK, and in many other places in the world, Debbie said their touring plans are a ‘sign of positive thinking.’

‘I miss terribly being in the UK and would really like to tour again and play music. It’s going to be quite a long time before I get to do anything,’ she told the MailOnline.

‘It was a very abrupt transition – there really was no transition. All of sudden it was cut off. I was supposed to get back to work on March 4 and boom, it was gone.’

Blondie was formed by Debbie and guitarist Chris Stein in 1974, and the group last released new music in 2017, however they’re currently in the midst of coming up with some new songs.

‘We have started working on new material but because of the prohibition we haven’t tried to get into the studio as a group. I think it is all theoretical actually.’

Blondie have remained hugely popular throughout the decades, selling 40 millions albums world wide and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Come on 2021, don’t let us down.