Diddy Explains Why He Interrupted Lizzo’s Twerking On His Live Dance-A-Thon
Diddy has spoken out after facing backlash for putting an end to Lizzo’s twerking during his Instagram Live dance-a-thon fundraiser over the weekend.
The rapper, real name Sean Combs, took to Instagram on Easter Sunday, April 12, to raise money for healthcare workers on the front line of the global outbreak.
Many familiar (and extremely famous) faces dropped in to take part in the dance-a-thon, including Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez – but perhaps the most memorable moment came when Lizzo stepped up to the plate.
As the Good as Hell singer twerked to 1 2 3 by Moneybagg Yo, Diddy instructed those responsible for the song to ‘stop the music’, citing the fact the music wasn’t very ‘family friendly’ – particularly on Easter Sunday.
After apologising repeatedly and laughing it off, Lizzo suggested ‘doing something fun’, asking Diddy to ‘play something [she] can bop to’ like her very own song, Juice.
Although Lizzo might have laughed the whole thing off, fans of the singer were less than impressed with Diddy’s interruption – particularly because Draya Michele had twerked to Back That Ass Up earlier on the live stream and faced no objections.
People were quick to point out the double standard:
Diddy has since addressed the criticism, saying his decision to stop Lizzo’s performance was nothing to do with her twerking and everything to do with the song she was twerking to.
Addressing followers on his Instagram story, Diddy said:
There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music it was ’cause it had a lot of curses in there, not ’cause she was twerking.
She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, okay, so let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?
So that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo, we love you. Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let’s go to the love.
And while Lizzo herself re-posted his explanation on her own Instagram story, suggesting she is taking it at face value, it seems it hasn’t gone down well with many of her fans.
In fact, some have claimed the rapper is ‘full of sh*t’, particularly when you take into account the song Draya Michele twerked to included lyrics such as: ‘a n***** do a trick, yeah, on the d*ck, yeah’ and ‘hoe, who is you playin wit? Back that azz up.’
So yeah, not exactly family friendly. And yet the rapper still allowed the model to continue dancing along to it – something which has led many to call Diddy ‘fat phobic’.
It seems the queen herself has spoken though, telling Diddy she ‘loves [him] too’ and ultimately putting an end to all of the drama.
And one good thing did come from this whole thing, in that Diddy’s Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund has so far raised $3,727,786. Incredible.
