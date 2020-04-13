Diddy Explains Why He Interrupted Lizzo’s Twerking On His Live Dance-A-Thon

There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music it was ’cause it had a lot of curses in there, not ’cause she was twerking.

She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, okay, so let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?

So that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo, we love you. Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let’s go to the love.