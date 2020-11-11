Diddy Says ‘Nobody Has Come Close’ To Notorious B.I.G. Since He Died

PA/Getty

Following The Notorious B.I.G. being put into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, close friend and fellow rapper Diddy has paid tribute to him.

In his tribute, Diddy dubbed the late rapper as ‘the greatest of rapper of all time’. Diddy signed Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, to his record company Bad Boy Records in 1993.

The Notorious B.I.G. – real name Christopher Wallace – was shot dead when leaving a party in 1997 at the age of 24.

It was announced back in January that Biggie was to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 35th annual class alongside the likes of Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails.

Several months on, the Juicy rapper was inducted on Sunday, November 7, during a virtual ceremony. It was reportedly supposed to take place in May, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

During the induction speech, as per NME, 51-year-old Diddy said:

Big just wanted to be biggest, he wanted to be the best, he wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world.

He continued, ‘Nobody has come close to the way Biggie sounds, to the way he raps, to the frequency that he hits. Tonight we are inducting the greatest rapper of all time into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Notorious B.I.G. representing Brooklyn, New York, we up in here!’

Biggie’s two children, T’yanna, 27, (above far right) and CJ Wallace, 24, (centre) accepted the honour on their father’s behalf.

T’yanna said in her speech, ‘When my dad passed away I was only three years old, even though I didn’t get to know him as well as I wanted, through his fans and our family I was able to see with my own eyes that his music transcended the hip-hop industry. He was able to not just become the king of New York but the king of the culture.’

CJ, who was only a year old at the time of his father’s death, added, ‘I’m honoured to share his name and his dedication to Black music, creativity, self-expression, and Black freedom. I love you, Meemaw. Thanks for teaching us who Christopher Wallace was as a son, friend, poet, artist, and father.’

The 24-year-old dubbed his dad as ‘one of the founding fathers of hip-hop’, and I’m sure many other people would agree.

