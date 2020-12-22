Diddy Surprises Mum With $1 Million Cheque On Her 80th Birthday eliemaroun15/Instagram

We all like to treat our mums on their birthday.

Whether it’s a new book, perfume, vouchers, makeup, chocolates, flowers or anything else, it’s the perfect time to show much they mean to you.

Sean Combs, best known as Diddy, went the extra mile for his mum Janice as she turned 80 yesterday, December 21, gifting her seven digits worth of cash and a snazzy new Bentley to boot.

Check out Diddy’s mum receiving her gifts below:

In an Instagram Story shared by Diddy’s son Justin Dior Combs and Elie Maroun from Janice’s birthday bash, she looks completely overwhelmed as her son gives her such incredible, huge gifts.

In his own Instagram post, Diddy shared a photo of Janice, writing: ‘I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever… and this is actually her at 80… no filter… no edit!’

Diddy Mum Birthday Diddy/Instagram

In his own post on social media, Diddy said: ‘That’s my hero right there, ain’t nobody like yo’ mamma.’

In addition to the lucrative gifts, Janice also enjoyed an amazing dinner alongside many members of family and friends, with further photos and videos shared on social media.

A number of other celebrities wished Diddy’s mum well on her big day, with Mary J. Blige writing: ‘Happy Birthday Ms. Combs!! I love you and wish you many many more!!’ 2 Chainz wrote: ‘Wow happy birthday.’

Diddy Son Birthday Post Diddy/Instagram

Justin also shared a photo of his grandmother, writing: ‘Happy 80th Birthday to my Mimi the flyest most fierce grandmother in the world… I’m blessed God chose me to be your grandson love you.’

Praising Diddy for his gift, one user wrote: ‘Respect. Can never forget who got you where you are today.’ Another user joked: ‘Diddy gave his mom a one million dollar check for her bday. Now watch my mom say some sh*t like… I wish my kids did that for me. Chill lady I don’t have a mill.’

December 21 is a special day for Diddy, as it’s also his twins D’Lila and Jessie’s birthday, who turned 14 this year. ‘Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much,’ he wrote.