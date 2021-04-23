Digital Underground’s Shock G Dies Aged 57

HumptyFunk/Twitter/PA Images

Digital Underground rapper and co-founder Shock G has died aged 57, his family has announced.

His father Edward Racker said the musician had been found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida, according to reports.

The cause of death is unknown at this time with no signs of trauma, but an autopsy is being conducted, TMZ reports.

Chopmaster J, co-founder of Digital Underground, paid his respects to the musician on Instagram.

‘4 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all … long live Shock G AKA Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha,’ he wrote.

Shock G, real name Greg Jacobs, founded Digital Underground in Oakland, California, in 1987 alongside Chopmaster J and DJ Kenny K.

The hip-hop group gained popularity in 1990 with their song The Humpty Dance, which was based on Shock G’s character, Humpty Hump.

Since the news of his passing, rappers and musicians have already started paying tribute to the rap legend.

‘What a tough loss at such a precarious time. Brilliant beyond… such a beautiful free mind, Brother. #RestinBeats my man,’ Public Enemy’s Chuck D said on Twitter.

‘Rest, King, rest,’ Busta Rhymes said on Instagram.

MC Hammer paid homage to the rapper on Twitter, writing: ‘ R.I.P. #ShockG The Underground lit up The Game … Super Talent … Beautiful Musician Incredible Vision’.

‘Before DOOM and Quasimoto, the throne of rap alter egos solely belonged to Shock G’s Humpty Hump. Hip-Hop’s libidinous id, perfectly cast against Shock G’s conscious leadership in Digital Underground. Keeper of the funk, house party igniter, simply never bested,’ Ghostly International, the New York City-based record label, said.

On Twitter, Mark Ronson said: ‘Sad to hear about Shock G from Digital Underground passing. He spoke so soulfully about 2Pac, the Black Panthers and much more in the Bay Area episode of Netflix’s Hip Hop Evolution, it was highly moving. I really recommend it.’