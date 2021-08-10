Diplo Accused Of ‘Grooming’ After Threatening DMs Leaked

PA

A TikToker has accused Diplo of ‘grooming’, alleging that he sent her friend ‘threatening’ DMs via Instagram.

The TikToker, known as @prairiewizard, took to the platform claiming the DJ, producer and songwriter, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, had sent ‘threatening direct messages’ to her friend after she made public allegations against him.

The video shares a purported screenshot from Instagram of Diplo having viewed the TikToker’s friend’s stories.

The caption reads: ‘When you expose Diplo for being a s£x ab*ser & gr00mer on Instagram & he obsessively watches your stories about it/ send threatening DMs to your friend’.

The clip goes on to show screenshots of an alleged conversation that took place between Diplo and the TikToker’s friend. It shows Diplo allegedly saying: ‘Hi there, anything you want to discuss?’, before saying the TikToker’s friend can have ‘all the right to picket’ his shows. The message concluded with: ‘Your just super annoying at this point. Stop tagging me!’

@prairiewizard/TikTok

The TikToker goes on to share a final screenshot, with a caption that alleges Diplo tried to contact her friend despite her asking him twice to stop.

The screenshot shows the alleged conversation concluding with Diplo saying he is coming to Ketchum tomorrow and will see her soon. The TikToker’s friend’s message reads: ‘I’m done talking to you, if you have more to say my attorney is reachable by phone’. To which Diplo allegedly responds: ‘OK. Let’s Zoom. Love u btw’, before his account is then blocked.

The initial video has amassed more than 112,700 views, with other TikTok users flooding to the comments. One said: ‘Even azaelia said he was fw her when she was 17 and he was 30.’

Another commented:

Saving this in case anything happens!!! Thank you for exposing him. He always rubbed me the wrong way.

A third wrote: ‘Did he say he loves you? LMAO cray.’

The TikToker has since posted a series of follow-up videos, explaining the initial TikTok account used to ‘expose’ the DJ – @expose.abuser.diplo – had been taken down.

She went on to claim that Diplo ‘probably was the one who got it taken down’.

The TikToker goes on to allege there are ‘multiple, multiple allegations, very credible allegations, well-documented allegations’ against Diplo of him ‘abusing young women and girls’.

A later video showed how her account had violated content regulations, which the TikToker claims is the platform trying to ‘silence’ her.

The TikToker has gone on to share a screenshot from a podcast by Azealia Banks, in which she discussed her relationship with Diplo, warning the content is ‘very triggering’ due to the nature of the topic being discussed.