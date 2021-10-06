unilad
Diplo May Face Criminal Charges Over Sexual Assault Allegation

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Oct 2021 10:44
Diplo could face criminal charges over recent sexual assault allegations, a new report claims.

In August, the American DJ, producer and songwriter – real name Thomas Wesley Pentz – was accused of sending ‘threatening direct messages’ to a TikToker’s friend after she went public about his alleged ‘grooming’ and sexual abuse.

The 42-year-old, who’s worked with some of the biggest stars in music, is now the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation after claims filed by a 25-year-old woman, who hasn’t been named.

The investigation is following claims that Diplo recorded ‘sexually explicit videos’ of the woman without her permission, and also distributed at least one video without her consent, and ‘knowingly’ infected her with chlamydia, BuzzFeed News reports.

The allegations were also included in her request for a temporary restraining order and in a civil lawsuit.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office told the outlet it was considering charges of invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone a sexually transmitted infection – however, the investigation is still ongoing. ‘We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time,’ LA city attorney spokesperson Rob Wilcox said.

According to legal filing, the woman claims Pentz contacted her through private messages on Twitter when she was 17, continuing to communicate with her for years after. The filings say they first had intercourse in March 2018, when she was 21.

Diplo has denied all allegations. His lawyers sent a letter to BuzzFeed News outlining his position, but it couldn’t be quoted.

In November last year, the DJ’s lawyer said, ‘In no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.’

