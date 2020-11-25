unilad
Advert

DJ i_o, Garrett Lockhart, Dies Aged 30

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 25 Nov 2020 09:10
DJ i_o, Garrett Lockhart, Dies Aged 30DJ i_o, Garrett Lockhart, Dies Aged 30i_o/Facebook

DJ i_o, real name Garrett Lockhart, has died at the age of 30.

‘On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o,’ a statement on his Instagram read.

Advert

‘This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love.’

i_oofficial/Instagram

It added:

Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared.

Rest in peace Garrett. We love you.

Advert

Tributes have already begun pouring in for the EDM producer, whose cause of death remains unknwon at this time.

‘Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity,’ deadmau5, who collaborated with i_o in the past, wrote on Twitter.

Jauz wrote: ‘Watching Garrett become i_o and finally have his talents be fully recognised is one of the proudest moments of my career, even though I had absolutely nothing to do with it. He was going to take over the f*cking world.’

Advert

‘Garrett had such a rough start with all his various brands, but he never gave up, always kept his head up and let his music do the talking. It was inspirational to say the least. I’ll never forget him,’ JVCK added.

‘I had the pleasure of getting to know i_o over the past year. Garrett played several livestreams for us during quarantine & his smile made a lasting impression,’ Pasquale Rotella wrote.

‘Rest In Peace to a beautiful soul, you will be deeply missed, may your music and spirit live on forever.’

Advert

Rest in peace, Garrett.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes
News

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert
News

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Now

 