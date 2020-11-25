DJ i_o, Garrett Lockhart, Dies Aged 30 i_o/Facebook

DJ i_o, real name Garrett Lockhart, has died at the age of 30.

‘On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o,’ a statement on his Instagram read.

‘This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love.’

i_oofficial/Instagram

It added:

Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace Garrett. We love you.

Tributes have already begun pouring in for the EDM producer, whose cause of death remains unknwon at this time.

‘Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity,’ deadmau5, who collaborated with i_o in the past, wrote on Twitter.

Jauz wrote: ‘Watching Garrett become i_o and finally have his talents be fully recognised is one of the proudest moments of my career, even though I had absolutely nothing to do with it. He was going to take over the f*cking world.’

‘Garrett had such a rough start with all his various brands, but he never gave up, always kept his head up and let his music do the talking. It was inspirational to say the least. I’ll never forget him,’ JVCK added.

‘I had the pleasure of getting to know i_o over the past year. Garrett played several livestreams for us during quarantine & his smile made a lasting impression,’ Pasquale Rotella wrote.

‘Rest In Peace to a beautiful soul, you will be deeply missed, may your music and spirit live on forever.’

Rest in peace, Garrett.