DJ Khaled And Fat Joe Launch Joint OnlyFans Account PA Images

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled have collaborated on a joint OnlyFans account. The content won’t be explicit, but should help motivate fans of the artists.

Many might think of OnlyFans as a platform primarily for adult models or sex workers, but the platform also allows fans to subscribe to content from some of their favourite celebrities.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are now joining the platform to offer motivational talks, as well as an insight into how the duo live their lives. Of course, this insight does not come for free.

Fans of Khaled will undoubtedly be interested in seeing how the artist has created a successful career that has included numerous platinum records. Equally, fans will be intrigued about how Fat Joe has managed to sustain his career for more than twenty years. To hear about how the artists have done this, and get a glimpse at their motivation, fans will have to pay $20 a month.

The first event featuring the two artists will be a basketball game rematch. It seems to be a light-hearted introduction to the content, and fans will be keen to see how the account manages to keep up a stream of engaging updates.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are not the first celebrities to begin using the subscription service. The likes of Cardi B, Blac Chyna and Aaron Carter all deliver exclusive content to their fans through the service, and it appears to be a growing platform.

In a joint statement, the duo explained that they spend a lot of time together and wanted to send out a positive message:

We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else… it’s the light We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.

Through Instagram, DJ Khaled added a personal note about the appeal of the content that the duo will provide:

I told @fatjoe we need a legendary rematch… who you got DJ KHALED OR FAT JOE IF I WERE YOU PUT YOUR MONEY ON ME REMEMBER ALL I DO IS WIN! Let’s be super clear we here only to motivate inspire and spread positive vibes only. THE LIGHT!

It’s clear that Fat Joe and DJ Khaled know what kind of content they want to give to their fans, and it will be interesting to see if this proves to be a hit for the artists. If it does, there may be more artists joining the subscription service in the coming months.

