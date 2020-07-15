DMX And Snoop Dogg To Face Off In Battle Of The Dogs PA

Snoop Dogg and DMX are due to face each other in the next Verzuz battle, in a face off that’s been dubbed ‘the battle of the dogs’.

This may well be the most hotly anticipated match so far in the hit beat battle series, with fans already placing bets as to which hip hop icon will reign victorious. And it’s a pretty tough call.

Snoop and DMX are both hip hop legends, each boasting a distinctive and widely influential back catalogue dating back to the 90s. Either one would be an exciting addition to a Verzuz battle, and this pairing will no doubt raise the bar in terms of what fans expect.

The Verzuz beat battle series is the brainchild of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and has provided some much-needed entertainment for rap fans over the course of the quarantine period.

The premise is as follows: two prominent producers, singers or songwriters compete on Instagram Live, to decide once and for all who has the superior catalogue. Battlers undergo 20 rounds, with contestants playing a hit before hearing a rebuttal.

With this upcoming battle, there will be a vast array of tracks to pull from, with the respective rappers having enjoyed enormous career successes.

It’s thought that DMX will most probably whip out tracks such as Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and X Gon’ Give It to Ya and – the appropriately named – Get at Me Dog. Snoop will no doubt bring out classics such as What’s My Name and Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.

The battle is still a good few days away, but it’s fair to say that fans have a fair few opinions on the matter, and some heated debates have already cropped up online.

One person tweeted:

Snoop can’t go verse for verse with DMX…..but DMX gunna have to be careful where he places his hits against Snoop…

Another commented:

This should be a great matchup. Snoop is Snoop but don’t sleep on X. DMX released his first three albums within 18 months and already had enough bangers for a greatest hits album at that point. Big time college years nostalgia with this one!

Previous Verzuz battles have seen the likes of T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, Alicia Keys vs. John Legend and Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland.

You can check out the battle on Wednesday, July 22 on Verzuz’s IG and on Apple Music.