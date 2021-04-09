DMX Brain Activity Reportedly Shows No Improvement

PA Images

DMX’s brain activity is reportedly showing no signs of improvement, with the rapper remaining on life support.

The X Gon Give It To Ya rapper has been in hospital since April 2, admitted after suffering a heart attack as a result of an alleged overdose. He’s believed to have been deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes.

A number of false reports emerged last night that DMX, real name Earl Simmons, had passed away. His manager Steve Rifkind confirmed this wasn’t the case, and he’s still on life support.



Sources ‘with direct knowledge’ of the situation told TMZ the rapper remains in a coma, with no improvements to his brain activity in more than a week. Recent ‘critical’ test results were said to be ‘not good’, with Rifkind earlier saying the ‘family would determine what’s best from there.’

On April 7, Rifkind also told PEOPLE, ‘We are just waiting on the doctors to tell us what the next steps are.’ In an Instagram video, the manager confirmed, ‘Everybody, please stop with posting with these rumours. DMX is still alive.’

He added, ‘Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by seeing these false rumours. Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX the past three years, so the only thing I ask is just stop with the rumours. He is still alive, and he is on life support.’

DMX’s former manager also told BuzzFeed News he was in a ‘vegetative state’ with ‘lung and brain failure… he’s still in the same condition… we’re just praying and waiting. Praying and waiting. We just stay hopeful. It’s devastating, for sure…it’s really hard. Keep the positive energy, keep praying for X, keep playing his music, stay encouraged.’

The rapper has been receiving a huge amount of support online, with HaHa Davis writing of the latest rumours, ‘Why every blog site want DMX to be dead so bad shit sad. Keep fighting OG!’

Wanna Thompson wrote, ‘There’s something so evil about people speaking death over someone. Especially w/ no verification. This is why people keep their ailments private from the public but unfortunately for DMX, the media reported on his condition which prohibited his family from keeping things secret.’

Another user wrote, ‘I don’t like how everyone is trynna be first on this DMX news. Priorities all messed up! Who cares who the first source is, a man’s life is on the line.’