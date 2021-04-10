DMX Fan Shares How Rapper Helped Her Forgive Her Father For His Addiction

A DMX fan has shared how the late rapper helped her forgive her father for his drug addiction.

As tributes for the rapper – who passed away yesterday, April 9 – poured in, one woman explained how a chance meeting with him changed her perspective on her father’s struggles with substance abuse.

Sharing her experience on Twitter, user @sheeeluhhh said DMX, real name Earl Simmons, is ‘the reason’ she forgave her father after he passed away following years of addiction.

‘We met in 2017 after I heard him from my room in the hallway of my hotel. It was all divine intervention. I ran to the hallway & met him. We spoke for 15 mins,’ she said.

‘Sometimes in the moment you don’t understand the significance of a moment until it’s passed. To this day, I credit X for helping me learn forgiveness. I am praying that he gives himself grace — in this lifetime and beyond. His words and impact have left a deep legacy,’ she added.

While she did not disclose the details of her conversation with the X Gon Give It To Ya rapper, she said she believes a higher power was working through him.

‘God used him & his words as a vessel in this lifetime — words that will outlive his earthly existence. Prayers & light to his children and family. May he rest in the power that many of us found in his words & art,’ she said.

DMX’s family announced his passing in a statement yesterday, April 9, thanking his fans for all the love and support they had sent his way. He had been in hospital since April 2 after suffering a heart attack due to a drug overdose.

‘Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time,’ his family said.