DMX Fans Create Makeshift Memorial Outside Hospital Hours After His Death

PA Images

DMX fans have created a makeshift memorial outside of the hospital where he was being treated hours after the news of the rapper’s passing.

His family announced the news of his death in a statement yesterday, April 9, describing him as a ‘warrior who fought til the very end’.

The Ruff Ryders Anthem rapper, real name Earl Simmons, had been in hospital since April 2, after suffering a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose.

PA

In tribute to the rapper, fans have created a makeshift memorial outside the White Plains Hospital in New York.

Pictures from the scene show a wall lined with flowers, balloons and candles as fans of the rap icon gather to mourn his death.

PA

Nearby, crowds honoured Simmons by playing and dancing to his most famous songs.

Announcing the news of his passing yesterday, his family said ‘he loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him’.

‘Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time,’ the statement said.

Earlier this week, his family held a prayer vigil outside the hospital. Pictures of hospital staff holding up their arms in the shape of an ‘X’ in tribute to the rapper were also posted on social media.

Following his death, fellow musicians commemorated Simmons’ legacy, who was one of the most successful US rappers of the late 1990s. ‘Rest in Heaven DMX,’ Chance the Rapper tweeted.

The rapper, who received three Grammy nominations, leaves behind a discography of seven albums, many of which are gold and/or platinum-certified.

‘DMX FOREVER LEGENDARY,’ Future wrote shortly after news broke. Ice Cube said on Twitter that he was ‘sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX’.