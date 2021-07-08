DMX’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

PA Images

The cause of rapper DMX’s death on April 9 has been revealed by a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office.

The death of iconic rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, at age 50 shocked the world. The multi-platinum artist, who had worked with Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Ja Rule, had a lasting impact and there was an outpouring of messages from fans and musicians.

The rapper had experienced issues with drugs and had suffered from an addiction to crack cocaine since he was 14. At the time of his hospitalisation, it was thought that his problem with drugs was connected to his death.

When the rapper was hospitalised on April 2, it was said that he had suffered a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose. There is now more clarity on exactly what happened.

A source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office told Vulture about the cause of death. The source said, ‘It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain.’

The source went on to note:

His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead. So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital…However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from coma.

Due to the fact that DMX was in White Plains hospital for a week before he passed, the source noted that an autopsy was not needed. Instead, the authorities analysed the death based upon documentation recorded by medical professionals and police.

The source noted that someone had called for help at 10:03 p.m. on April 2 and paramedics arrived six minutes later. From this point, they tried to revive Simmons before a 30-40 minute trip to the hospital. Although his heart was successfully revived for a short time and there was a pulse, his brain was already dead.

Following the death of the rapper, his family said in a statement:

Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

Simmons is survived by his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, ex-wife Tashera Simmons, and his 15 children.

