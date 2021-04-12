DMX Refused To Be Drawn Into ‘Random Beef’ With Eminem In Resurfaced Video

359hiphop.com/PA Images

A resurfaced interview has shown how DMX avoided getting into some ‘random beef’ with Eminem.

The X Gon’ Give It To Ya legend, real name Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9. The 50-year-old had suffered a heart attack and was taken to White Plains Hospital, where he was placed on life support until he sadly died.

As he was fighting and in the wake of his death, fans have been paying tribute to the Romeo Must Die star. One resurfaced clip shows DMX being baited into insulting Eminem, which he quickly avoids.

During the 2013 interview, the reporter asks DMX if he thinks Eminem is a rap god, referencing his track of the same name. Some artists would maybe agree, others would take this opportunity to criticise him – but DMX had no interest in getting involved.

He said, ‘I don’t know what Eminem is – I know he’s a talented artist, we have a good relationship. But don’t ask me no random sh*t to start no random beef. Please, don’t do that.’

The clip has been viewed thousands of times, with one user writing, ‘Stop trying to pit people against Eminem, it won’t work. RIP X.’ Another wrote, ‘King sh*t.’

While Eminem hasn’t commented on DMX’s passing, he did post a tweet while he was still in hospital, which read, ‘Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!’

His family wrote in a statement, ‘Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.’

They added, ‘Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalised.’

Prior to his death, DMX had been working on a new album, which Ruff Ryders Entertainment co-founder Darrin ‘Dee’ Dean described as one of his ‘best’.

As reported by NME, he said, ‘This album right here is special. You probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did just now. This is probably one of his great albums – one of the best… it’s a classic, for sure.’

It’s currently unconfirmed what will happen with any tracks recorded for the album.