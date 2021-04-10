DMX To Be Honoured In Hometown By Having A Street Or Statue Named After Him

PA Images

DMX’s hometown of Yonkers, New York, is set to honour the late rapper with this own street name or statue.

The 50-year-old rapper sadly died yesterday, April 9, following a drug overdose and heart attack last week. He’d spent several days in hospital but his condition failed to improve.

His family confirmed the news of his death, writing, ‘Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.’

In the wake of his death, the X Gon Give It To Ya rapper’s hometown of Yonkers has said they will name a street after him, or erect a statue in his memory.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano paid tribute to DMX, real name Earl Simmons, on Twitter. He wrote, ‘Today our city mourns the loss of a musical icon and someone who always gave back to Yonkers – the city he loved.’

‘Earl Simmons, aka @DMX, was a man of exceptional talent. His spirit will live on in the power of his music and leave a lasting impact on his tremendous following,’ he continued.

During his career, the late rapper released seven albums, many of which went on to be certified as gold and/or platinum

In addition to a vigil taking place for DMX at Yonkers Raceway at some point in the near future, a source has told TMZ the city intends on further paying tribute to him in another way; Mayor Spano has reportedly suggested street mural, street name, or statue in DMX’s honour, depending on what the rapper’s family would prefer.

