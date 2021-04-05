DMX’s Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside Hospital

PA

DMX’s family is to hold a prayer vigil outside the New York Hospital where the rapper is currently in critical condition.

In an announcement earlier today, April 5, his family said the vigil will take place at 5.00pm Eastern Time outside the White Plains hospital.

The plan comes after hospital staff held a small vigil of their own yesterday, April 4.

DMX’s fiance and mother have been allowed to visit him at the hospital intensive care unit, with his children flying in to visit him soon, TMZ reports.

The X Gon Give It To Ya rapper, real name Earl Simmons, reportedly suffered a heart attack as a result of an overdose on April 2.

Doctors have warned that the 50-year-old is in critical condition, with sources telling TMZ he has limited brain function.

Nakia Walker, DMX’s former manager, told BuzzFeed the rapper is in a ‘vegetative state’ with ‘lung and brain failure’.

PA Images

‘He’s still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity. We’re just praying and waiting. Praying and waiting,’ she said.

His family have since released a statement asking for prayers, NME reports.

‘The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need,’ the statement said.

Over the weekend, tributes and well wishes for DMX, one of the most successful US rappers of the late 1990s, poured in online.

‘He touched so many with his prayers, it’s only fair to do the same for him now. You better pull through X,’ one fan wrote.

Another said: ‘My goodness my heart breaks for DMX right now! Praying for his family! Hope he pulls through.’

Fellow musicians also paid tribute, with Chance the Rapper writing on Twitter: ‘DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery.’

Over on Instagram, Rick Ross wrote, ‘Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky.’

Yesterday, members of the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club gathered outside the White Plains hospital, playing some of his most famous songs.

In 1998, DMX released Ruff Ryders’ Anthem, accompanied by a music video in which members of the club were seen performing a number of tricks.