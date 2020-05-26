Doja Cat Denies Stripping For White Supremacists In Racist Chatroom

Doja Cat has denied being a part of a ‘white supremacist chatroom’ after allegations surfaced that she had stripped online for racists.

Earlier today, May 26, the 24-year-old pop star, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, addressed a series of controversies that led to the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trending on Twitter over the weekend.

As well as categorically denying she had ever been part of a white supremacist chat, the singer also attempted to clear up the confusion surrounding an old leaked song of hers, which is titled the same as a racist slur typically used by the alt-right.

The controversy was triggered when the singer’s fans discovered an old song under the title Dindu Nuffin – a stylised pronunciation of ‘didn’t do nothing’ and a term used to disparage black victims of police brutality.

Some people claimed the lyrics referred to Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old black woman who died in police custody in Texas in 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop.

In a lengthy Instagram Live stream shared online today, May 26, Doja insisted that while Dindu Nuffin was ‘lyrically lost’ and ‘maybe the worst song in the entire world’, it was ‘in zero ways connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland’.

‘To see a song, my song that I made, connected to an innocent black woman’s death is one of the most awful rumours that I’ve ever encountered,’ she explained. The singer had previously said the song was a ‘response to people who often used that term to hurt me’, in an Instagram post shared yesterday, May 25.

Her Instagram Live also referenced the allegation that Doja was involved in a white supremacist chat after footage began to circulate of the singer participating on the video chatroom site Tinychat, something the singer described as ‘absolutely 100% incorrect’.

She continued:

Next [allegation] is ‘stripping for white supremacists’. The chatroom that I go to is a public chatroom. It’s me and my friends, you go in there… I learned that there are racist people who come in and out of the chat. They’re there. They happen, and then they’re banned. The idea that this chatroom is a white supremacist chatroom is… I don’t understand it in any way. Not even.

The singer acknowledged that racism happens ‘more’ on Tinychat compared to other social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram, because it is ‘not as monitored’. ‘When you see racist sh*t on Tinychat, it’s because people aren’t paying attention,’ she added.

However, she added that she had been a moderator on the site before becoming famous, and had previously banned users for comments that were racist or abusive towards women.

‘I’ve been targeted by it and I know it’s controllable,’ she said. ‘The narrative that it’s a white supremacist chat is absolutely 100% incorrect.’

She concluded her video by thanking her fans for their continued support, while acknowledging that she might not always be a perfect role model. ‘To all of my young fans [and] people who look up to me, my behaviour isn’t always something that needs to be followed,’ she said.