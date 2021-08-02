Dolly Parton Invested Millions From Whitney Houston Royalties Into Black Community

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Whitney Houston/YouTube

She famously wrote the song in less than a day, and now Dolly Parton has revealed that the legacy of I Will Always Love You went far further than anyone realised.

The track became one of the best selling of the 20th century after it was famously covered by none other than Whitney Houston for the soundtrack of 1992’s The Bodyguard, and Parton has been raking in the millions ever since.

Now, in a new interview, the legendary country singer has revealed she put those royalties to good use, by investing in a Black community in her hometown of Nashville.

PA Images

Parton was appearing on Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen asked her just how she spent all the money she earned thanks to Whitney in the 1990s. Rather than splashing out on a yacht or a private jet, Parton explained that she bought a ‘big office complex’ near Nashville’s famous 16th Avenue.

It might seem like an underwhelming choice, but Parton went on to tell Cohen the area where she purchased her building was a historically Black community called Sevier Park, and that she made sure her investment trickled down to the Black businesses in the area.

‘It was a whole strip mall, and I thought this is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney, so I just thought, ‘This is great, I’m just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well.”

The star added that the decision to invest in the area has taken on extra meaning following Whitney’s tragic death in 2012, saying, ‘I love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built’.’

Parton already has a long track record of using her fame and fortune to help others. The singer is behind one of the biggest children’s libraries in the United States, and was also a major donor to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

