Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To ‘Wonderful’ Kenny Rogers On Twitter
Country star Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.
The 74-year-old singer took to Twitter to speak about the ‘wonderful times’ she shared with her friend, who she duetted with on the hit song Islands In The Stream, which was written by The Bee Gees. Kenny Rogers sadly died yesterday, March 20, at the age of 81.
Dolly also added the heartbreaking comment that ‘you never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone’.
Her tweet read:
You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend.
In the video, Dolly explained how she had turned on the news this morning for a coronavirus update to see the news of Kenny’s passing.
In the video, Dolly speaks about her former singing partner and says he’s in a ‘better place than we are today’.
The country legend adds:
[…] I’m pretty sure he’ll be talking to God sometime today, if he ain’t already, and he’s going to be asking for some light on lots of this darkness going on here.
But I loved Kenny with all my heart – my heart is broken and a big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today, and I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and his fans when I say that I will always love you.
Tearing up, Dolly shows the camera a photograph of Kenny and herself that she has framed in her home, and tells her late friend to ‘fly high’.
Kenny’s family shared the sad news of his passing today, March 21, saying the 81-year-old died peacefully last night, March 20.
The statement read:
The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.
In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.
His family are planning a small, private service in light of recent COVID-19 events, and will celebrate his life ‘publicly with friends and fans at a later date’.
RIP Kenny.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
