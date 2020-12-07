Dolly Parton Reiterates Her Support For Black Lives Matter
Country icon Dolly Parton reiterated her support for the Black Lives Matter movement as she assured she always speaks ‘from [her] heart’.
The singer made headlines when she first commented on the movement earlier this year, following the death of George Floyd which sparked protests and campaigns across the globe.
At the time, Parton told Billboard that ‘of course Black lives matter’, adding: ‘Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!’
Parton’s words were shared across social media, and in summer a mural appeared in Nashville depicting a colourful image of the star with her comment quoted across the top of the wall.
The 74-year-old singer didn’t attend any of the marches earlier this year, but she made her support for protesters clear by saying she understands ‘people having to make themselves known and felt and seen’.
Parton took part in another interview with Billboard this month, in which she was asked whether the reaction to her comments came as a surprise.
Parton admitted that she ‘didn’t really realise’ the impact of her words ‘until it’s already said’, explaining:
I just answer from my heart when somebody asks me a direct question. I love everybody. And, of course, Black lives matter. We all matter. We’re all God’s children.
The singer is adored worldwide, but her global appeal doesn’t mean she doesn’t stand for anything. She discussed her philosophies in the earlier interview, explaining that she is simply ‘not a judgemental person’.
Parton continued:
I do believe we all have a right to be exactly who we are, and it is not my place to judge.
All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.
Parton has long shown her determination to be inclusive, notably with her decision to change the name of her Civil War-themed Dollywood dinner attraction from Dixie Stampede to Dolly Parton’s Stampede.
The singer realised the word ‘Dixie’ carried negative associations for some people and changed the name so it didn’t offend anyone.
She explained:
There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that.
As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.
When reiterating her support for Black Lives Matter this month, Parton expressed her hopes that people ‘learn to love one another a little more than they do’, adding that if she ‘can be any help in that respect’, she hopes she will be.
