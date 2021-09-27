Dolly Parton Tells Millions ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Ok’ In TikTok Debut Post

@itsdollyparton/TikTok

American national treasure Dolly Parton has finally joined TikTok.

Parton posted her first-ever video yesterday, September 26, with the clip already amassing over four million views.

In the clip, the Islands In The Stream singer can be seen wearing some bold blue and yellow coloured trousers and a yellow top, along with a pair of her iconic platform shoes before sitting down on a piano stool.

@itsdollyparton/TikTok

Parton, who’s been a huge vaccination advocate through the course of the pandemic, then proceeds to tell her new followers that ‘everything’s going to be OK’.

The country star says in the clip, ‘Well hello. I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that everything’s going to be OK, you keep the faith, and to remind you that I’ll be on tonight reading you a story at 7 o’clock Eastern time.’

75-year-old Parton then breaks into song, singing the words, ‘If I can do it, so can you. […] I believe in you.’

Check it out:

People have since voiced their excitement over Parton joining the popular video-sharing platform and thanked her for her positive message.

One person wrote, ‘Really need to hear that everything is going to be ok. Thank you Dolly!’

Another excited individual wrote, ‘DOLLY YOU CANNOT JUST CASUALLY SHOW UP LIKE THIS [.] I AM UNDERDRESSED AND UNDERPREPARED.’

TikTok

Meanwhile, a third joked that the video had ‘cured [their] acne, paid off [their] debt, healed [their] psoriasis, and fed [their] soul’.

More fans of the Jolene singer commented on the clip. One person said, ‘DOLLY IS HERE THIS IS NOT A DRILL’, as another wrote, ‘I’ve never hit follow so fast.’

Welcome to TikTok, Dolly.