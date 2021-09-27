unilad
Advert

Dolly Parton Tells Millions ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Ok’ In TikTok Debut Post

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Sep 2021 14:12
Dolly Parton Tells Millions 'Everything's Gonna Be Ok' In TikTok Debut Post @itsdollyparton/TikTok

American national treasure Dolly Parton has finally joined TikTok.

Parton posted her first-ever video yesterday, September 26, with the clip already amassing over four million views.

Advert

In the clip, the Islands In The Stream singer can be seen wearing some bold blue and yellow coloured trousers and a yellow top, along with a pair of her iconic platform shoes before sitting down on a piano stool.

Dolly Parton (@itsdollyparton/TikTok)@itsdollyparton/TikTok

Parton, who’s been a huge vaccination advocate through the course of the pandemic, then proceeds to tell her new followers that ‘everything’s going to be OK’.

The country star says in the clip, ‘Well hello. I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that everything’s going to be OK, you keep the faith, and to remind you that I’ll be on tonight reading you a story at 7 o’clock Eastern time.’

Advert

75-year-old Parton then breaks into song, singing the words, ‘If I can do it, so can you. […] I believe in you.’

Check it out:

Loading…

People have since voiced their excitement over Parton joining the popular video-sharing platform and thanked her for her positive message.

Advert

One person wrote, ‘Really need to hear that everything is going to be ok. Thank you Dolly!’

Another excited individual wrote, ‘DOLLY YOU CANNOT JUST CASUALLY SHOW UP LIKE THIS [.] I AM UNDERDRESSED AND UNDERPREPARED.’

TikTok Dolly Parton Comments (TikTok)TikTok

Meanwhile, a third joked that the video had ‘cured [their] acne, paid off [their] debt, healed [their] psoriasis, and fed [their] soul’.

Advert

More fans of the Jolene singer commented on the clip. One person said, ‘DOLLY IS HERE THIS IS NOT A DRILL’, as another wrote, ‘I’ve never hit follow so fast.’

Welcome to TikTok, Dolly.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]ad.com

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Mocked After ‘Stop The Steal’ Funded Recount Finds He Lost By Bigger Margin
News

Trump Mocked After ‘Stop The Steal’ Funded Recount Finds He Lost By Bigger Margin

Afghanistan: Taliban To Resume Executions And Amputations
News

Afghanistan: Taliban To Resume Executions And Amputations

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims
News

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House
Life

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Dolly Parton, Music, TikTok, Viral

Credits

@itsdollyparton/TikTok

  1. @itsdollyparton/TikTok

    @itsdollyparton

 