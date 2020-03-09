At 75, I can imagine most of us would want to be happily retired, sipping a piña colada somewhere and reminiscing about the ‘good old days’.

Advert

I know I certainly do anyway. In fact, scratch that… that’s what I want to be doing right now, never mind in 50 years’ time.

Not Dolly Parton though, who apparently doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon and even sees herself being on the cover of Playboy again – this time for her 75th birthday.

Dolly Parton Wants To Cover Playboy Again For Her 75th Birthday Nine Network

The country music icon first graced the cover of the men’s mag in 1978 when she was 32 years old, sporting the signature Playboy Bunny costume complete with ears, bow tie and cuffs.

Advert

Although she donned the classic bunny suit, her contract had ‘very specific parameters that did not include nudity’, according to Parton’s official website.

Now it seems Parton, who recently celebrated her 74th birthday, would be more than up for recreating the iconic cover in a little over a year.

She told 60 Minutes Australia:

I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again. See I did Playboy Magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.

Appearing in the magazine more than 40 years ago, Parton was the first country singer to star on the cover of Playboy.

When asked if she’d recreate the original cover with the exact same outfit, the singer replied ‘Maybe’ before joking: ‘I could probably use it, [my] boobs are still the same.’

She continued, as per the New York Post:

Advert

I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it girl.

Dolly Parton Wants To Cover Playboy Again For Her 75th Birthday PA Images

In the interview, Parton also revealed some of her beauty secrets, stating: ‘I always say good lighting, good makeup and good doctors – and a good attitude don’t hurt any, either.’ Not forgetting the plastic surgery – the singer added: ‘I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have.’

Well, there you have it: Dolly Parton wants to be the first 75-year-old to grace Playboy‘s prestigious cover. Hey, she’s already proven her worth as the first country singer, so what’s stopping her this time?

Certainly not a boring 9 to 5, that’s for sure.