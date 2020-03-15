Donald Glover Just Dropped A New Album PA Images

Donald Glover has surprised fans by releasing a new album via livestream overnight, more than three years after the release of his last album.

Glover, also known by his alter ego Childish Gambino, dropped the as-of-yet untitled record in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 15, via a link to new website donaldgloverpresents.com.

While the artist is yet to comment on the livestream, the link that had initially been shared by a Twitter user was later verified when members of Glover’s management team retweeted it.

The stream, comprised of 12 songs, includes his previously released single Feels Like Summer – a Childish Gambino track – as well as new collaborations with Ariana Grande, SZA and 21 Savage.

Also featured in the album is a song Glover debuted at Coachella last year, Warlords, and single Algorhythm, which he shared via an augmented reality app in 2019. He debuted both songs under his Childish Gambino moniker.

Despite this, it’s not known whether the new album is affiliated with his Gambino alter ego; it isn’t mentioned anywhere and Glover announced plans to retire the name way back in 2017. Not only that, but Gambino’s last scheduled tour dates finished last year.

donald glover

The new album, which is currently untitled, does come complete with artwork – an illustration depicting the world in flames, something fans have described as a ‘very Donald Glover thing to do’.

Some fans have also speculated whether a box at the bottom of the new website, which allows you to enter some text of your choice, is asking fans to choose a name for the album.

Others have suggested it might be our chance to choose the artwork for the album by inputting a number between one and four, as the illustration is split into four separate boxes.

Whatever the reason for the box, I’m sure all will be revealed soon. For now, I guess we’ll just have to appease ourselves by listening to the album on repeat.

I know that’s what I’ll be doing.