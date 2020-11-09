Donald Glover Says Next Album Will Be His 'Biggest By Far' PA Images

Donald Glover says his next album will be his ‘biggest by far’.

Glover is an insanely talented individual. He’s a gifted comic, as witnessed in Community, 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. He’s an excellent actor, starring in the likes of The Martian, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian.

However, under the name Childish Gambino, the 37-year-old is a major force in music. He dropped his fourth studio album earlier this year with 3.15.20., but the artist is brewing something bigger.

In a series of tweets, Glover commented on having new music in the works. He wrote: ‘Last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. Listen to New Ancient Strings outside… there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought I was hot in 2018.’

In 2018, he unleashed This is America, which debuted at number one and went on to win the Grammy for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year.

Earlier that year, after winning his first Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song Redbone, Glover spoke about plans to retire his Childish Gambino moniker.

As per NME, he said: ‘I stand by that. I’m really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.’

However, in a GQ interview with I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, he said: ‘I still don’t feel like I’m done with that music project. When the coronavirus hit, I was, like – this sounds super crazy – but a woman who I go to, almost a shaman, I told her I wanted to write a Bible.’

He also said: ‘With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual. It’s all spiritual. A feeling of, I love us. I love me. I really do.’

Atlanta FX

In a separate tweet, Glover also spoke on plans for his Golden Globe-winning FX show Atlanta. He wrote: ‘While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.’

Season three of Atlanta is due for release sometime in 2021.