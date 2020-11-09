unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Donald Glover Says Next Album Will Be His ‘Biggest By Far’

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Nov 2020 12:07
Donald Glover Says Next Album Will Be His 'Biggest By Far'Donald Glover Says Next Album Will Be His 'Biggest By Far'PA Images

Donald Glover says his next album will be his ‘biggest by far’.

Glover is an insanely talented individual. He’s a gifted comic, as witnessed in Community, 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. He’s an excellent actor, starring in the likes of The Martian, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian.

Advert

However, under the name Childish Gambino, the 37-year-old is a major force in music. He dropped his fourth studio album earlier this year with 3.15.20., but the artist is brewing something bigger.

In a series of tweets, Glover commented on having new music in the works. He wrote: ‘Last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. Listen to New Ancient Strings outside… there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought I was hot in 2018.’

In 2018, he unleashed This is America, which debuted at number one and went on to win the Grammy for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year.

Advert

Earlier that year, after winning his first Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song Redbone, Glover spoke about plans to retire his Childish Gambino moniker.

As per NME, he said: ‘I stand by that. I’m really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.’

Advert

However, in a GQ interview with I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, he said: ‘I still don’t feel like I’m done with that music project. When the coronavirus hit, I was, like – this sounds super crazy – but a woman who I go to, almost a shaman, I told her I wanted to write a Bible.’

He also said: ‘With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual. It’s all spiritual. A feeling of, I love us. I love me. I really do.’

Atlanta Atlanta FX

In a separate tweet, Glover also spoke on plans for his Golden Globe-winning FX show Atlanta. He wrote: ‘While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.’

Advert

Season three of Atlanta is due for release sometime in 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People
News

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music, Atlanta, Donald Glover, Now

Credits

NME and 1 other

  1. NME

    Donald Glover reiterates plans to retire Childish Gambino

  2. GQ

    Michaela Coel and Donald Glover have a lot to talk about

 