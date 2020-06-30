Dr. Dre And Wife Nicole Young Divorcing After 24 Years Of Marriage Dr. Dre/Instagram

Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young have filed for divorce after 24 years together.

The couple, who wed back in May 1996, were last seen in public together at the Tom Ford fashion show in February this year. They share two children together: daughter Truly, 19, and 23-year-old son Truice.

Young, 50, filed the paperwork for the split at Los Angeles County Court on Monday, June 29, reportedly citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the shock separation.

As reported by TMZ, Young is seeking spousal support and sources close to the couple said they don’t have a prenuptial agreement. In 2019, Forbes placed the Aftermath music mogul’s net worth at a cool $800 million. Over the course of the last decade, he earned around $950 million.

Young, a lawyer who was previously married to former Los Angeles Lakers player Sedale Threatt, is said to be represented in the divorce by prolific celeb attorney, Samantha Spector.

Prior to their marriage, Dre – full name Andre Romelle Young – had shot to stardom as one of the founding members of rap group N.W.A., later going on to release his solo album The Chronic under the ill-fated Death Row Records, which he co-owned at the time before leaving in 1996.

The 55-year-old went on to found his titanic Aftermath Entertainment label, signing the likes of Eminem and 50 Cent off the bat. While still releasing his own music – his last album, Compton, was released in 2015 – his efforts have primarily soared on the producing side for artists such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, The Game and Kendrick Lamar.

His true rise to wealth came with Beats by Dr. Dre in 2008, his empirical headphone line which quickly drew the interest of Apple. By 2014, the tech giant forked out $3 billion for the rapper’s brand, sparking claims that he was a billionaire.

However, by Forbes‘ estimates, it doesn’t look like he ever was. Dre owned around 20-25% of the Beats brand – so, when Apple handed over the cash (with a portion dedicated to debt), it’s more likely that he accrued an amount in the region of $500 million.

He’s been pretty lax with his fortune over the years, whether it be the $40 million for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s L.A. estate or $70 million on starting up a new academy at the University of Southern California.

Neither Young nor Dre has commented publicly on the divorce at the time of writing.