Dr. Dre Back In The Studio And 'Looking Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm PA Images/focus3dots/Instagram

Dr Dre had been hospitalised after suffering from a brain aneurysm on January 4. Fortunately, it seems he’s well on the road to recovery.

The 55-year old rapper and producer was hospitalised in intensive care at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a brain aneurysm on January 4. Fans and artists across the world expressed their support for Dre, who has been at the forefront of rap for 30 years.

Advert 10

The multi-platinum artist, who has helped launch the careers of numerous rappers, now appears to be on the mend and is already back in the studio.

Fellow producer Focus… posted on Instagram about Dre’s return to the studio:

Advert 10

Since his hospitalisation, Dre has updated fans on his improving condition through social media. The producer spent a number of weeks in the hospital to make sure that he was responding to treatment and in a bill of good health.

In a statement on Instagram, Dre wrote:

Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

During his recovery, other artists who have worked with Dre have also confirmed that the producer is on the mend. Ice-T provided insight after a conversation with the fellow rapper, and assured fans that Dre was home and safe on Friday.

Advert 10

Many will be relieved that Dre is recovering well, and after the post of Focus… they may well be excited about the possibility of new music on the horizon.