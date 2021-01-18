unilad
Advert

Dr. Dre Back In The Studio And ‘Looking Good’ After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

by : Daniel Richardson on : 18 Jan 2021 11:51
Dr. Dre Back In The Studio And 'Looking Good' After Suffering Brain AneurysmDr. Dre Back In The Studio And 'Looking Good' After Suffering Brain AneurysmPA Images/focus3dots/Instagram

Dr Dre had been hospitalised after suffering from a brain aneurysm on January 4. Fortunately, it seems he’s well on the road to recovery. 

The 55-year old rapper and producer was hospitalised in intensive care at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a brain aneurysm on January 4. Fans and artists across the world expressed their support for Dre, who has been at the forefront of rap for 30 years.

Advert

The multi-platinum artist, who has helped launch the careers of numerous rappers, now appears to be on the mend and is already back in the studio.

Fellow producer Focus… posted on Instagram about Dre’s return to the studio:

Advert

Since his hospitalisation, Dre has updated fans on his improving condition through social media. The producer spent a number of weeks in the hospital to make sure that he was responding to treatment and in a bill of good health.

In a statement on Instagram, Dre wrote:

Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

During his recovery, other artists who have worked with Dre have also confirmed that the producer is on the mend. Ice-T provided insight after a conversation with the fellow rapper, and assured fans that Dre was home and safe on Friday.

Advert

Many will be relieved that Dre is recovering well, and after the post of Focus… they may well be excited about the possibility of new music on the horizon.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Music, Dr Dre, Health, News, Now, Rap

 