Dr. Dre Calls Nicole Young ‘Greedy B*tch’ In Leaked Snippet Of New Song

Dr. Dre has accused his estranged wife Nicole Young of being a ‘greedy b*tch’ in a leaked snippet of his KXNG Crooked collaboration.

The two-minute clip references his recent stay at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a brain aneurysm, and his ongoing divorce proceedings.

‘(B*tch) Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury, I see you trying to f*ck me while I’m in surgery/In ICU, death bed, on some money sh*t,’ read the lyrics, as per HipHop DX.

‘Greedy b*tch, take a pick, girl you know how money get… You know we don’t tolerate that nonsense, by any means get your hand up out my pocket/This life is private just like the pilot, it’s been decided, this the Poseidon.’

The musician, who recently celebrated his 56th birthday, is currently in the midst of a messy divorce with Young, who has accused the rapper of years of violent physical and emotional abuse throughout their marriage.

Young alleges that her husband held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and pinned her up against a wall by her neck, among other things. Court documents reveal her claiming the police were called on several occasions during their 24-year-long marriage.

In response to the claims made by Young, Dre – whose real name is Andre Romelle Young – said, ‘At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.’

‘I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship,’ Young said in the documents, as per MailOnline.

‘Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001. Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000,’ she claimed.

She also alleged, ‘Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016. Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.’

Young claims Dre kicked her out of the home they shared together while drunk in April, which was the argument that ultimately led to her decision to seek a divorce. She is seeking $2 million a month in spousal support, despite the couple signing a prenup prior to their wedding almost two and a half decades ago.

Dre and Young have two children together, daughter Truly, 20, and 24-year-old son Truice.

