Dr. Dre Fires Back At $1.9 Million Monthly Spousal Support Request In Divorce

Dr. Dre has hit back at his wife’s request of $1.9 million in monthly spousal support following the pair’s ongoing divorce battle.

It was announced earlier this month that Nicole Young, Dr Dre.’s wife of 24 years, was asking for the large sum of money in what’s thought to be one of the most expensive celebrity divorces.

The $1.9 million was on top of Dre paying for Young’s $5 million lawyer fees, something he had reportedly already done despite the case only having gone on for two months.

Dre has also claimed he will pay an additional $350,000 in legal fees by the end of the year.

Dr Dre. and Nicole Young PA Images

According to legal documents, the rapper is currently allowing his estranged wife to stay in his $25 million Malibu mansion, as well as already covering various expenses for her, Complex reports.

The couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement that Dre, real name Andre Young, tore up years ago as a romantic gesture to his then-wife. However, the rapper, whose net worth is estimated at $800 million, has since denied this and says Young signed it willingly, despite her claims to the contrary.

Young claims to have played an integral part in her husband’s success. Dr. Dre shot to stardom as one of the founding members of rap group N.W.A., later going on to release his solo album The Chronic on Death Row Records, which he co-owned at the time before leaving in 1996.

Speaking about the large monthly pay out that’s being asked of him, Dre said, ‘This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers’, TMZ reports.

In a breakdown of expenses, Young reportedly claimed she needs $10,000 for laundry and cleaning; $135,000 for clothes; $60,000 for living and tuition; $900,000 for entertainment; $125,000 for charitable donations; $100,000 for the mortgage and $20,000 for phone and email bills.

According to TMZ, Young took $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account recently.

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre PA Images

Young filed for divorce in June this year, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair have two children together; daughter Truly, 19, and 23-year-old son Truice. 55-year-old Dre is apparently wanting to settle the divorce case as soon as possible to protect their children.

In legal documents, 50-year-old Young claims Dre had ‘abusive control’ over her during their marriage, and that he kicked her out of their home while drunk in April of this year. This argument is reportedly what ultimately led to their divorce.

