Dr. Dre Has Released The Chronic On All Major Streaming Services To Celebrate 4/20

Dr Dre PA/Death Row Records

Spending so much time in isolation is inevitably having quite the impact on our lives, particularly with regards to our ability to tell what day it is.

Not only is it affecting our careers and our social lives – and potentially our ability to get changed out of our pyjamas in a morning – but I challenge anybody to tell me what day it is in two days.

Note how I didn’t say today, because as we’re about to find out, today is the only day that doesn’t abide by normal rules. Why? Because it’s 4/20, and believe me when I tell you that any self-respecting weed-lover would never let it pass without some sort of celebration.

cannabis PA Images

Enter: Dr. Dre, who rather than celebrate 4/20 with the tried-and-tested Instagram selfie (see Seth Rogan), commemorative tattoo (hi Zayn Malik), or even throwback picture involving Barack Obama (yep, that would be Quavo), instead decided to make his first-ever album available on all major streaming services.

That’s right folks, Dre’s 1992 Death Row Records classic The Chronic became available on both Spotify and Tidal earlier today, April 20, after previously only being available to stream on Apple Music.

Why? Well, according to Chris Taylor, Global President of Entertainment One (eOne), which now owns the Death Row Record back catalogue, it has everything to do with 4/20 – AKA weed day, AKA stoner holiday.

Taylor said in a statement, as per Complex:

Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course. Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and the Beatles. These historic artefacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.

The iconic album, which features songs such as Let Me Ride, Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang, and Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat, introduced the world to the likes of Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Nate Dogg and more, while also popularising weed slang across America.

And while the album is now available on all platforms, Tidal managed to get in there first and was granted access an entire day earlier – basically great news for any Tidal user, not so much Spotify.

Not that that matters now, because we all have the same access so what the hell are you waiting for?! Go stream it.