Dr. Dre Has Reportedly Finished His New Album And Eminem's Involved PA/eminem/Instagram

The Chronic rapper’s newest project features Eminem, and could be here soon.

The news comes via Twitter, where actor and fellow rapper Page Kennedy all but confirmed that the album is finished.

Advert 10

In a tweet, Kennedy said: ‘This Dr. Dre album sounding [fire]. Hope y’all get to hear.’

He was then quizzed by fans who wanted more details on new music, especially on whether Eminem was working on anything.

While Kennedy did not comment on new music from the Lose Yourself rapper, he did say that he had collaborated with Dr. Dre on his new album.

Advert 10

‘Well he def on this one lol’, the tweet said.

The pair have worked together on several projects, with Dre producing many of Eminem’s albums.

Dre’s last album, Compton, was released in 2015 and served as a soundtrack for Straight Outta Compton, the biopic about the rise of N.W.A. and the West Coast hip hop scene.

Advert 10

It was his first full-length drop since the 2001 LP in 1999, and featured guest appearances from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and The Game to name a few.

The album is long anticipated. In 2003, Dr. Dre announced a follow-up album to 2001 called Detox.

PA

But, later that year he told XXL the project had been axed after he gave ‘the cream of the crop’ of his Detox beats to 50 Cent’s megahit Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Advert 10

Then, in 2017, Dre reportedly told XXL that he was still ‘working on a couple songs right now. We’ll see.’

This was further confirmed by producer Flying Lotus last year, who told Billboard that the album is ‘real’ and ‘it exists’.

‘The version I heard is the sequel to Compton. It makes sense after Compton, I think. It makes sense, but I like it better than Compton,’ he said.