Dr. Dre Made Prenup 'Null And Void' During Marriage, Wife Nicole Young Claims PA Images

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has claimed their prenuptial agreement was ‘null and void’ as their divorce proceedings get underway.

Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, has an estimated net worth of $800 million after selling his Beats By Dr. Dre headphone line to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

Before getting married in 1996, Dre and Young signed a prenuptial agreement that set out their rights within the marriage. It’s unclear exactly what details were included, though prenups typically relate to property, debts and income, and after Dre rose to success in the late 80s its likely he wanted to keep his earnings close at hand.

After being married for 24 years, Young filed for divorce from Dre in June, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split. She has since filed legal documents, cited by TMZ, in which she claims she was forced to sign the prenup before marrying Dre.

Young states:

I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.

Young went on to say that two years into the marriage, Dre acknowledged ‘that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me.’

She added that since the day Dre tore up the agreements, they both understood the prenup was ‘null and void’.

Nicole Young PA

Though the latest figures from Forbes estimate Dre to be worth $800 million, Young claims the rapper is now worth $1 billion. She is seeking spousal support and division of their multimillion-dollar properties in the divorce.

Sources connected to Dre and cited by TMZ claim Dre has denied Young’s version of events regarding the prenup, saying he ‘never said it was invalid’. The sources also alleged that Young had her own lawyer and had a ‘clear choice’ on whether she wanted to sign the agreement.

Dre has apparently agreed to pay spousal support and cover Young’s expenses, but it seems Young is asking for more than Dre is willing to offer.

Young is reportedly asking the judge in the case to separate the divorce and the prenup issue into two separate lawsuits, though it’s unclear if the request will be granted.