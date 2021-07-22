Dr Dre Ordered To Pay Six Figure Sum Each Month To His Ex-Wife

PA Images

Rapper Dr Dre has been ordered to pay a six-figure sum to his ex-wife, Nicole Young, each month following their divorce proceedings.

News broke last year that the pair were going their separate ways, leading to Young requesting the music mogul pay her a staggering sum of money each month.

Young initially requested she was given $2 million per month, in addition to Dre paying her $5 million in lawyer fees, but a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has ordered a much lower figure of $293,306 to be given in spousal support.

PA Images

According to Radar Online, this decision is only temporary until a final decision is made.

The court document read, ‘[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021.’

Dre, real name Andre Young, is also to continue paying for his ex-wife’s health insurance.

The two had tied the knot in 1996 and share two adult children together. Young filed for divorce in June 2020 citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as their reason for the split.

PA Images

Battles over the former couple’s prenup are ongoing after Young claimed they signed one before they got married, but the rapper tore it up a couple of years later. She claimed that her ex-husband acknowledged ‘that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me’, and that the day he tore up the documents, they both agreed the prenup had been voided.

Dre denies this, however, and is demanding the agreement be enforced as part of their divorce.

Over the course of their 24-year-long marriage, Dre made around $1 billion from both his music and his company, Beats headphones.

PA Images

A leak of one of Dre’s new songs hears the Forgot About Dre rapper describe Young as a ‘greedy b*tch’.

Acknowledging his recent hospital admission after suffering a brain aneurysm at the beginning of the year, he says, ‘(B*tch) Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury, I see you trying to f*ck me while I’m in surgery/In ICU, death bed, on some money sh*t.’

It’s unknown when their ongoing court proceedings will come to a close.