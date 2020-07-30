Dr Dre Responds To Wife's Divorce Filing And Reveals They Have Prenup PA Images

Dr Dre has now responded to wife Nicole Young’s divorce petition, revealing they had signed a prenuptial agreement that could stop her from getting half of his wealth.

The rapper, record producer and entrepreneur has agreed to pay spousal support. However, he has stated that the splitting of any assets will need to be governed by their prenuptial agreement.

Young filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences while seeking spousal support and division of property. However, she did not mention the existence of a prenup.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dre – real name Andre Romelle Young – listed the date of their separation as being March 27, 2020, a few weeks after lockdown measures were implemented.

Dre is worth an estimated $800 million, making him one of the wealthiest hip hop artists of all time, with Forbes reporting in 2018 that a large portion of his wealth comes from selling Beats Electronics to Apple in 2014.

Prior to Jay-Z achieving this goal just last year, Dre had previously spoken about his desire to become ‘the first billionaire in hip-hop’.

Although he is not quite a billionaire just yet, Dre is not far off. Just weeks after striking a lucrative deal with Apple, Dre reportedly paid $40 million for his 14,000-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, previously owned by NFL player Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Dre and Young tied the knot on May 25, 1996, and have been married for 24 years. They have two adult children together, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19.

Young, who has previously worked as a lawyer, is being represented in the divorce proceedings by Samantha Spector, a high profile attorney who has represented clients such as Jenna Dewan and Amber Heard. Dre is being represented by high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has worked for Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Christina Aguilera, among others, MailOnline reports.

The now-separated couple were last seen in public together attending a Tom Ford fashion show in February this year.

That same month, Dre spoke of his excitement of spending his birthday with his wife during an interview to BigBoyTV, stating:

I decided to just keep it low-key this time – I’m going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab. We’re just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard.

This is the second time Young has gone through a divorce, having previously been married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.