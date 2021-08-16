Dr Dre’s Homeless Daughter Sets Up GoFundMe Page

PA Images/GoFundMe

Dr. Dre’s estranged, homeless daughter has launched a GoFundMe ‘to find a safe and stable home.’

The rap mogul’s relationship with LaTanya Young has been heavily publicised in recent weeks, with his daughter speaking to the press about not receiving any support and having to work for DoorDash to keep herself afloat while living out of her car.

Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, who’s worth an estimated $800 million, reportedly cut her off financially in January this year.

‘This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home. She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much,’ her GoFundMe page reads, which has managed to raise more than $5,000 so far.

The 38-year-old, also a single mother-of-four, spoke to the MailOnline about the fundraiser. ‘I think GoFundMe campaigns are for people in desperate situations and I’m in a desperate situation,’ she said.

‘Some people were in awe of what I am going through and asked if I had a GoFundMe. I really don’t want to accept any handouts but I appreciate anything that is offered. I have worked all my life and I know how to work for money but I’m in a difficult place right now. I believe in investing in your kids. That’s what I want to do for my kids so they are never in a position like I am right now,’ Young continued.

PA Images

She also revealed she hasn’t seen Dre in more than 18 years, but hasn’t given up hope on reuniting with him. ‘I know my dad is a busy man but I hope he will see it and reach back out to me on a father-daughter level,’ Young said, adding that her four kids – Tatiyana, 17, Rhiana, 14, D’Andre, 9, and Jason III, 4 – have never met him.

‘If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security. I would have to go through his accountant or his right-hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him,’ she also told the publication.

Young is one of three children Dre shares with Lisa Johnson, from whom he split in the 1980s. She was only five years old when her parents separated, alongside siblings LaToya and Ashley.