unilad
Advert

Dr Dre’s Homeless Daughter Sets Up GoFundMe Page

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Aug 2021 11:39
Dr Dre's Homeless Daughter Sets Up GoFundMe PagePA Images/GoFundMe

Dr. Dre’s estranged, homeless daughter has launched a GoFundMe ‘to find a safe and stable home.’

The rap mogul’s relationship with LaTanya Young has been heavily publicised in recent weeks, with his daughter speaking to the press about not receiving any support and having to work for DoorDash to keep herself afloat while living out of her car.

Advert

Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, who’s worth an estimated $800 million, reportedly cut her off financially in January this year.

‘This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home. She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much,’ her GoFundMe page reads, which has managed to raise more than $5,000 so far.

The 38-year-old, also a single mother-of-four, spoke to the MailOnline about the fundraiser. ‘I think GoFundMe campaigns are for people in desperate situations and I’m in a desperate situation,’ she said.

Advert

‘Some people were in awe of what I am going through and asked if I had a GoFundMe. I really don’t want to accept any handouts but I appreciate anything that is offered. I have worked all my life and I know how to work for money but I’m in a difficult place right now. I believe in investing in your kids. That’s what I want to do for my kids so they are never in a position like I am right now,’ Young continued.

Dr Dre and Nicole Young. (PA Images)PA Images

She also revealed she hasn’t seen Dre in more than 18 years, but hasn’t given up hope on reuniting with him. ‘I know my dad is a busy man but I hope he will see it and reach back out to me on a father-daughter level,’ Young said, adding that her four kids – Tatiyana, 17, Rhiana, 14, D’Andre, 9, and Jason III, 4 – have never met him.

‘If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security. I would have to go through his accountant or his right-hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him,’ she also told the publication.

Advert

Young is one of three children Dre shares with Lisa Johnson, from whom he split in the 1980s. She was only five years old when her parents separated, alongside siblings LaToya and Ashley.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Cruel Intentions Actor Selma Blair Told To ‘Make Plans For Dying’ After Trouble Battling MS
Celebrity

Cruel Intentions Actor Selma Blair Told To ‘Make Plans For Dying’ After Trouble Battling MS

Family Member Refuses To Attend Wedding After Being Called ‘Fat’ And ‘Lazy’ In NSFW Invite
Viral

Family Member Refuses To Attend Wedding After Being Called ‘Fat’ And ‘Lazy’ In NSFW Invite

Three-Year-Old And Serving Police Officer Found Dead
News

Three-Year-Old And Serving Police Officer Found Dead

Jeff Bezos And Richard Branson Overlooked Spaceflight Safety Concern, Experts Say
Technology

Jeff Bezos And Richard Branson Overlooked Spaceflight Safety Concern, Experts Say

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Music, Dr Dre

Credits

GoFundMe and 1 other

  1. GoFundMe

    Help Latanya raise money for housing and shelter

  2. MailOnline

    EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre's homeless daughter launches $50,000 GoFundMe campaign to help her and her four kids 'find a safe home' after claiming she's been living in a car after her mega-rich father hung her out to dry

 