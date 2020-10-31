Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Requests His Alleged Mistresses To Testify In Divorce Case

Dr. Dre's Wife Requests His Alleged Mistresses To Testify In Divorce Case PA

In the latest turn of events in Dr Dre’s divorce, his estranged wife Nicole Young is reportedly trying to get three alleged mistresses to testify.

Young is apparently looking to subpoena three women as witnesses in the legal proceedings. Though the three women are said to be trying not to get involved, a subpoena would order them to attend a court hearing.

Last month, Young requested almost $2 million in monthly spousal support, though it was ruled Dre, real name is Andre Young, who had already agreed to pay Young’s $5 million legal fees, did not have to pay the monthly amount.

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre PA Images

The couple’s split centres on a disputed pre-marital agreement they signed in 1996. While Dre says the prenup still exists, Young claims he tore it up in front of her in a romantic gesture after they married.

Kris LaFan, who is acting as lawyer for the three alleged mistresses, according to Vanity Fair, filed a motion on Tuesday this week, October 27, saying the three women have no ‘information relevant to the enforceability’ of the premarital agreement. The filing, however, did not go into detail as to whether the women had extramarital affairs with Dre.

LaFan stated:

Any extra marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible.

Dre is apparently seeking a Los Angeles Superior judge to validate the prenup. Meanwhile, Young has also filed subpoenas to obtain Dre’s business records, MailOnline reports.

