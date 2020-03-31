Drake And The Weeknd FaceTime Boy With Cancer Days Before He Died

Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday.

He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.