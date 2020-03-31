Drake And The Weeknd FaceTime Boy With Cancer Days Before He Died
A young boy got to speak to three of his favourite artists just days before he died following a three-year battle with cancer.
Elijah, who was just 11 years old when he died on Friday, March 27, was able to ‘meet’ Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole via FaceTime the weekend before he passed away.
An emotional video showing the moment Elijah got to meet his heroes was shared on social media by his family members, with his mum thanking all three artists for ‘showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life’.
You can watch the moment Elijah spoke to his idols below:
Another Instagram post by Elijah’s cousin, Michael Watson II, showed the 11-year-old in bed as the rappers greeted him and told him how brave he was.
Watson wrote:
Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday.
He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.
He went on to ask his followers to lift Kiara, Elijah’s mum, and the rest of his family ‘up in your thoughts and prayers’, adding: ‘In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE.’
A GoFundMe page set up by the 11-year-old’s mum described how Elijah had beat cancer two times before, with a December update reading: ‘I’m so happy with the progress Elijah has made this far. My baby is definitely a resilient fighter.’
Tragically, the young boy lost his battle last week, with Kiara confirming the news on Instagram with a series of pictures of Elijah alongside the words: ‘I lost my first born to a selfish disease but my baby fought a hell of a good fight. I’m so proud to have called him my son.’
His proud mum continued:
He definitely was the definition of a fighter. I’m at peace knowing that my baby is no longer suffering. You will forever be in my heart and I will always cherish the time we spent together Elijah. Rest in Heaven Baby Boy.
Rest in peace Elijah.
Our thoughts are with Elijah’s loved ones at this difficult time.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
CreditsKiara Swope/Instagram and 2 others
Kiara Swope/Instagram
Michael Watson II/Instagram
GoFundMe