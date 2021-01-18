Drake Becomes First Artist In History To Hit 50 Billion Spotify Streams

Drake PA Images/Drake/YouTube

Drake has just become the first artist in history to reach 50 billion Spotify streams, another phenomenal addition to his many accolades.

As per an update from music industry Twitter account Chart Data, Drake is now ‘the first artist in history to hit this milestone’, just three years after he achieved 50 billion total streams across all platforms.

This latest accomplishment comes just ahead of the upcoming release of Drake’s sixth studio album, Careless Lover Boy, which is due for release this month.

This milestone will perhaps come as no surprise to those who have been paying close attention to Spotify data, with numbers released at the close of 2020 ranking Drake as second on a list of most-streamed artists globally, just behind Bad Bunny.

When it came to UK listeners, the 34-year-old Canadian rapper topped the list of most-streamed artists, beating the likes of Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Ed Sheeran.

At the close of 2019, Spotify found Drake to be the most-streamed male artist of the decade, as well as the most-streamed artist overall.

Furthermore, the multi-Grammy award-winner’s 2016 single One Dance almost cinched the top spot in a list of the most-streamed track of the 2010s, coming in just behind Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You (2017).

As well as preparing for his hotly-anticipated album release, Drizzy has been working hard on his new NOCTA sublabel under Nike, and last week gave fans a look at some of his new pieces.

