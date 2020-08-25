Drake Didn't Get Signed Because He Sounded Too Much Like Eminem champagnepapi/Instagram/BBC Radio 1/YouTube

Akon didn’t sign Drake to his music label because he sounded too much like Eminem.

Now, I’m not a Rap God. Hell, I’d go as far as saying I’m quite uneducated in the field. However, there’s one thing I’m pretty sure of: Drake sounds absolutely nothing like the real Slim Shady.

However, once upon a time, as he sat before the crest of his worldwide stardom, the Hotline Bling artist was hampered by comparisons to Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem.

Check out Akon’s latest interview in the video below:

In a recent interview with VladTV, the Smack That artist reminisced about passing on Drake for his Konvict Muzik record label in 2005, because of his voice’s likeness to the Lose Yourself rapper.

The 47-year-old explained:

At the time, believe it or not, Drake sounded more like Eminem. That’s every artist’s development. You can see the difference between that demo and Best I Ever Had.

Fellow Toronto rapper Kardinal Offishall had originally brought Drake’s work to Akon. Soon after passing, Drake went away and developed his sound, eventually inspiring a bidding war for Best I Ever Had and So Far Gone – at a price far higher than Akon could have originally bagged him for.

Akon added:

That’s when Kardi was like, ‘N****, I told you this n**** was going to be the shit.’ I said, ‘Well, reach out.’ He said, ‘You can but the lowest bid right now is a million.’ I said, ‘Sh*t, I ain’t got a million dollars.’

It’s hardly like Akon hasn’t been successful without Drake in his back pocket. As well as signing T-Pain, he was responsible for the ubiquitous launch of Lady Gaga’s career.

Commenting on whether he regrets his decision, he earlier told TMZ:

At the time when I passed, [Drake] wasn’t was he is today. He grew into being an incredible artist. I don’t think about stuff like that, I think some things just aren’t meant to travel through you.

In the recent interview, Akon explained: ‘Out of all the artists today, to me, [Drake] is worth every single f*cking penny. Every single penny. That motherfucker’s a genius, bro. It’s revolutionary what he’s done.’

Akon is currently planning Akon City, a full-blown $6 billion development in Senegal fueled by Akoin, ‘a cryptocurrency powered by a marketplace of tools and services fueling the dreams of entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists’.

In an earlier radio interview, the entrepreneur criticised those with the means to create such projects but don’t, saying: ‘If you can have a billion dollars sitting in the bank, while you have all these people suffering, it’s crazy to me. It’s like a waste of a billion dollars.’