Drake Is Selling A Candle That Smells Like Him For $80

Drake is selling a scented candle that smells like him for $80.

In the spirit of Gwyneth Paltrow, the Laugh Now Cry Later artist is getting into the luxury candle racket. As part of his new Better World Fragrance House (BWFH) line, five scents are available.

The 34-year-old has been teasing the new line since June this year, early sharing a peek of the candles on Instagram. However, the full set has since been unveiled.

Carby Musk Revolve

According to Revolve, the e-commerce company the musician has teamed with on the candles, the Drake scent will cost $80 (£72).

The description for one of the smells, titled Carby Musk, reads:

Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake – it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH.

On Revolve’s Instagram, the company wrote that Drake ‘suggests playing the album that inspired this entire project the first time you light one: Midnite – Live In Eugene.’

There’s four other variants available at $48, referred to as Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts and Muskoka.

As for their smells, Sweeter Things is described as ‘an addictive and nostalgic Oriental Gourmand fragrance with the subtleties of comfort and goodness’. Meanwhile, Williamsburg Sleepover is a ‘genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights’.

All candles are currently sold out, according to Revolve’s website, but keep an eye on the retailer if you’re interested.