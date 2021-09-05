Drake Leaks Kanye West Diss Track Left Off Donda

PA/@champagnepapi/Instagram

Drake’s beef with Kanye West has escalated after leaking an unreleased diss track from Donda.

The 10th studio album from the Bound 2 rapper finally hit streaming platforms on August 29, coming after delays and great expense, whether it’s West paying millions to stay in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta or fans forking out money to attend listening parties, which had their own controversies.

Advert 10

In the fallout of its drop, Drake also dropped Certified Lover Boy, which hasn’t been as well-received critically.

During an appearance on Sirius XM yesterday, September 4, Drake leaked Life of the Party, a West track featuring André 3000 which was reportedly left off Donda. After doing so, he posted a photo to Instagram captioned, ‘Waste removal.’

The song directly references Drake, with West rapping, ‘I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or dress, just told these grown men stop with the funny sh*t.’

Advert 10

André 3000 has since released a statement regarding his role in the song. ‘A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013,’ he said.

‘We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.

‘The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to.’

Advert 10

He concluded, ‘It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.’