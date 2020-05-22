unilad
Drake Responds After Leaked Song Calls Kylie Jenner ‘Side Piece’

by : Emily Brown on : 22 May 2020 07:59
Drake Responds After Leaked Song Calls Kylie Jenner 'Side Piece'Drake Responds After Leaked Song Calls Kylie Jenner 'Side Piece'champagnepapi/Instagram/kyliejenner/Instagram

Drake has released a statement after a leaked song heard him and collaborator Future refer to Kylie Jenner as a ‘side piece’. 

The undisclosed song went viral after being played during a DJ set featuring Drake on the Instagram account Night Owl Live on Wednesday, May 20, after which fans managed to get hold of the tune and share it widely online.

In the track, Drake and American rapper Future can be heard detailing the women they’ve slept with, with Drake namedropping Kylie Jenner and using her as a point of reference for other ‘side pieces’.

He sings:

Yeah, I’m a hater to society. Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece

Yeah, I got 20 motherf*ckin’ Kylies

The pair add a few more famous names to the pot by mentioning Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, as the track continues:

Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls. Young slim baddies and they in Vogue

Yeah, I got 20 f*ckin’ Gigis

While Drake sings the Kylie line in the most recently leaked version of the track, videos on Twitter show Future appeared to preview the same song in 2018, but this time with him referring to Kylie, rather than Drake, TMZ points out.

After the long leaked, Drake took to social media to address the comments and assure people the song wasn’t intended to be disrespectful.

He explained the track was one of his and Future’s old creations, writing: ‘It’s a song that leaked [three] years ago and got scrapped shortly after’.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the In My Feelings rapper wrote:

A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound set shouldn’t have been played… He was just going too deep in the drake/ future catalogue.

Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.

Drake responds to leak song in which Kylie Jenner is called a side pieceDrake responds to leak song in which Kylie Jenner is called a side pieceDrake/Instagram

Neither Kylie, Kendall or Gigi appear to have responded to the leaked song at the time of writing, though the track may serve to add fuel to old rumours about Kylie and Drake’s relationship.

The pair were spotted out and about together late last year, following Kylie’s split from Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Reportedly Split UpKylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Reportedly Split UpPA Images

At the time, a source told E! News their relationships was nothing but platonic, saying:

Kylie and Drake are not romantic. They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas. It’s a convenient friendship buts it’s strictly platonic.

Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic… they aren’t hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around.

It seems like Drake and Future knew the song wouldn’t go down too well when they decided to scrap it the first time, though they obviously didn’t do a very good job of getting rid of it!

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Drake, future, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Leaked Song, Rap

