Drake Says He’s 80% Done With New Album After Three New Songs Leak

Drake has hinted he’s 80% finished with his new studio album following the leak of three of his songs.

Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper shared a number of photos of himself in the studio on his Instagram Stories, with one particular photo alluding to the release of his upcoming album.

The news will no doubt come as somewhat of a relief for Drake fans, who have been waiting for new music since the release of his last studio album, Scorpion, in 2018 – although admittedly it’s only been two months since he dropped his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape.

Back to the matter at hand though, and the photo Drake shared on Sunday, July 5. Admittedly, not much could be seen in the grainy selfie, taken inside the studio.

What could be seen was Drake’s hoodie, which was emblazoned with the words ‘October’s Very Own’, or OVO, the Canadian record label co-founded by Drake alongside Oliver El-Khatib and long-time producer Noah ’40’ Shebib.

On top of the image, the hip-hop artist had written ‘80%’, presumably to allude to the fact he’s almost done with the new album. Well, that’s what we’re all hoping anyway.

Drake’s announcement comes after a few of Drizzy’s unreleased songs leaked online this weekend, including his collaboration with Roddy Ricch called In the Cut.

After the leaked song began to make the rounds on social media, 21-year-old Ricch – real name Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr. – took to Instagram, where he continued to tease the track to his followers.

Initially rapping along to the song, Ricch then addressed his fans, stating during his Instagram Live session: ‘Man, n****** leaking the music and sh*t like that. That sh*t crazy.’

This isn’t the first time that particular collaboration has been heard by fans, though; the track was previously played by Canadian record producer Boi-1da during his Instagram Live battle with Hit-Boy, ultimately thrusting it into the limelight.

However, two additional songs were also leaked over the weekend that hadn’t previously been heard. Along with In the Cut, Lie to Me and Greece were also leaked.

Following this, Drake fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new tracks, with many praising them for being ‘what music is supposed to feel like’.

You can check out some of the responses below:

Basically, people were more than a little bit impressed when they heard what the rapper had to offer. Which I guess should come as no surprise, given his history.

So what can we expect from this upcoming album? Well, according to Drake it’s going to be shorter than Scorpion, with the rapper saying previously: ‘This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise.’

Which, you know, is to be expected, seeing as though Scorpion consisted of an entire 25 songs. I guess the mystery continues…