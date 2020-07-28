Drake Sets New Record With More Top 10 Hits Than Anyone

PA

Drake has made music history, as his latest chart-topping tracks mean he now has more top 10 hits than any other artist.

The Canadian rapper released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, in 2010 and spent the next decade dropping banger after banger, achieving seven number one hits including God’s Plan, Work, One Dance and Nice For What.

Drake’s successes include both solo tracks and collaborations, and it’s the latter that has helped him break the record for the most top 10 hits.

In the latest Billboard Top 100 chart, dated for the week of August 1, DJ Khaled’s songs Popstar and Greece placed at numbers three and eight, respectively. Both songs feature Drake, so their top 10 placement mark the rapper’s 39th and 40th top 10s.

The previous record for the most top 10s was held by Madonna, who has achieved 38 top 10s throughout her career, according to Hot 100’s 62-year archives. Drake has also bypassed The Beatles, who held 34 top 10s, Rihanna with 31, and Michael Jackson with 30.

The singer shared the news on his Instagram Story with a screenshot showing a list of the artists with the most top 10s, with his name in first place.

Popstar and Greece were released simultaneously on July 17 and reached third and fourth place on Streaming Songs, with Popstar earning 28.4 million streams and Greece racking up 22.1 million streams, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The tracks also succeeded in Digital Song Sales, with Popstar reaching number one with 15,000 copies sold, while Greece arrived at number seven with 9,000 sales.

Congratulations, Drake!