Drake Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Adonis To Celebrate Father’s Day
Drake has shared an adorable photograph of his son, Adonis Graham, in celebration of Father’s Day.
Two-year-old Adonis can be seen looking a bit sleepy and very, very cute; sitting up in bed wearing star print pyjamas and a head full of golden curls.
The photo, in which Drake’s own father Dennis Graham was tagged, was captioned, ‘Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business’, with an accompanying Earth emoji.
Prior to this year, Drake had chosen not to share photographs of his young son, although he did confirm he was a dad on his 2018 album Scorpion, with his track Emotionless.
He sang:
I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.
On Father’s Day last year, Drake gave us a glimpse into this private side of his life by sharing a sweet picture of some artwork painted by Adonis, bearing the word ‘Papa’.
However, it wasn’t until May 2020 that fans saw the youngster for the first time, a moment that Drake described as being a great relief during an appearance on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio.
Opening up about his experiences of fame and fatherhood, Drake said:
It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do.
[…] I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.
Drake, 33, delighted fans in March after sharing pictures of young Adonis for the very first time, alongside a lengthy, philosophical caption which offered advice to those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote:
You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you.
This post contained a slideshow of pics. One showed Adonis playing in a toy car, while another showed him with his dad Drake and mum Sophie Brussaux, an artist and activist.
The caption continued:
I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Drake and Brussaux are no longer in a relationship, however they appear to be making excellent co-parents to their little boy.
