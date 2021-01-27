Drake Wants To See Justin Timberlake And Usher Do 'Verzuz' Battle PA Images

Following the debut of Verzuz last year, fans – including Drake – have been calling for Justin Timberlake and Usher to do a battle.

The webcast series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz invites celebrities to take part in a virtual DJ battle and has seen the likes of Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, T-Pain and Ne-Yo to name just a few.

Advert 10

Since its debut in March 2020, fans have been making suggestions for whom they want to see battle each other, and it appears SexyBack singer Justin Timberlake and Usher to battle one another is a frequent request.

PA Images

Timbaland recently discussed the matter on an appearance on Jalen & Jacoby, and stated even Drake has been hitting him up asking for the JT vs Usher battle.

The record producer explained:

Advert 10

It’s so funny, Drake hit me up too about [having Timberlake and Usher battle], too. He said, ‘We gotta make that happen.’ I said, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come.’

While on Jalen & Jacoby, another battle suggestion was put forward of Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.

Speaking of the two music veterans appearing on Verzuz, Timbaland said, ‘It is, to me, the best party that could ever happen on Verzuz. […] I’ve been working on that and talking to [Missy Elliott], but that would be an amazing Verzuz.’

Advert 10

Another suggest on No Limit records battling Cash Money to which Swizz Beats said, ‘If Gucci Mane and young G-Eazy can do it, anybody can do it. Understand? Anybody can do it.’

Watch this space, folks!